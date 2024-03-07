Watch Now:

Trouba (lower body) will not skate on Thursday.

Trouba has played in every game besides two thus far in 2023-24. The 30-year-old will have some time to rest as the Rangers don't play until Saturday against the Blues. He has recorded three goals and 19 assists on the year, the mind-boggling statistic is he's totaled 335 hits and blocked shots.

