Watch Now:

Trouba (lower body) is still considered week-to-week, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Trouba, who hasn't played since March 3 versus Florida, could be available to return in early April. He has accounted for three goals, 22 points, 114 shots on net, 170 blocked shots and 164 hits in 60 games this season.

More News