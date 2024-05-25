Trouba provided the secondary assist on Barclay Goodrow's game-winning goal in overtime in Friday's 2-1 win over Florida.

Trouba helped the Rangers avoid a two-game deficit in the series by starting the play in his own zone that led to the game-winner. The 30-year-old has a point in three of his last five contests after registering an assist Friday. Trouba also added one shot, five blocks, four hits and a plus-1 rating in 26:07 of ice time. New York's captain has five points (one goal) and is plus-3 in 12 postseason contests.