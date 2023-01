Morrissey registered three assists in a 4-2 win against Tampa Bay on Friday.

Morrissey's second and third helpers were recorded during Winnipeg power plays. He's up to seven goals and 46 points in 39 games, including 18 points with the man advantage. Morrissey has been one of the Jets' most consistent offensive contributors for a while now, providing at least a point in 15 of his last 17 contests.