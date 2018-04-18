Morrissey was handed a one-game suspension for his cross-check of Minneosta's Eric Staal in Game 4.

Morrissey notched his first point of the postseason during Tuesday's contest and generally fits in as an option for daily purposes. Those looking for some production along the blue line will have to look elsewhere Friday, but the Jets don't have a ton to worry about entering the contest with a 3-1 series advantage. Unless Toby Enstrom (lower body) or Tyler Myers (undisclosed) is ready to return for the contest, Winnipeg may be forced to summon reinforcements from the AHL.