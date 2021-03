Morrissey recorded a pair of power-play assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Morrissey set up both of Kyle Connor's goals in the contest. In his last four games, Morrissey has a goal and three helpers -- a drastic change from the eight-game point drought that preceded his recent surge. For the year, the blueliner has 13 points (seven on the power play), 59 shots on net, 45 blocks and 36 hits through 28 appearances.