Morrissey (rest) is expected to play in Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Morrissey sat out Winnipeg's regular-season finale for some rest prior to the start of the playoffs. He wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with 16 goals, 76 points, 119 blocked shots and 89 hits in 78 appearances. Morrissey is slated to open the postseason on the top defense pairing and the first power-play combination.