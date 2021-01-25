Morrissey registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Morrissey made two big blocks during an Oilers power play in the first period, but he didn't miss any time. He later added the secondary helper on Blake Wheeler's third-period tally. The solid performance gave Morrissey three helpers, 11 shots on goal, eight blocks and a plus-3 rating through six contests. Given his top-pairing usage and a role on the first power-play unit, fantasy managers should expect a bit more offense from the 25-year-old blueliner.