Morrissey produced an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Morrissey was initially credited with a goal on the play, but when the scoring was made official, he had the secondary helper on Pierre-Luc Dubois' first-period marker. The 25-year-old Morrissey has collected a goal and five helpers in his last seven outings. He's up to 15 points, 66 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and 39 hits in 31 games. Fantasy managers who used a late-round pick to draft him are starting to gain some benefit from his performance.