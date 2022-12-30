Morrissey sustained a minor lower-body injury Thursday versus the Canucks, but head coach Rick Bowness is hopeful the defenseman can play Saturday in Edmonton, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.
Morrissey will receive additional treatment Friday. His status could boil down to a game-time decision Saturday, so fantasy managers will have to look for the next update the Jets provide on their top defenseman.
