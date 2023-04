Morrissey scored a goal and registered two assists in the Jets' 6-2 win over San Jose on Monday.

This is the fifth time Morrissey has recorded at least three points in 2022-23. Those occasional offensive outbursts are just one aspect of what has been a breakout campaign for him. Through 77 contests this season, Morrissey has 16 goals and 75 points. That more than doubles his previous career high of 37 points, which was set in 2021-22.