Morrissey notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Morrissey helped out on Kyle Connor's opening tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Morrissey had seven points over his last five regular-season contests, and he's not cooling off to enter the postseason. He more than doubled his career-best in points with 76 in 78 appearances during 2022-23, so he'll continue to be an important part of the Jets' offense and defense.