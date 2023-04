Morrissey will be a healthy scratch versus Colorado on Thursday, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey will end the season with 16 goals and 60 assists, both career highs. He smashed his previous record of 37 points, set last season, as he more than doubled it in the 2022-23 campaign. Morrissey should receive plenty of Norris Trophy consideration as the NHL's top defenseman this season.