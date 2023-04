Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury in the first period Saturday versus Vegas, and he will not return.

Morrissey left the game after seeing just 1:14 of action. The star defenseman had an assist in his first two games of the playoffs after an outstanding regular season in which he had 16 goals and 76 points in 78 games. Consider him day-to-day at this time, as his status for Game 4 on Monday is up in the air.