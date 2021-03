Brossoit allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Jets got shut out in Monday's game versus the Canucks, but they offered Brossoit significantly more support Tuesday. The 27-year-old improved to 4-1-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .936 save percentage in five outings. Brossoit is still the clear backup behind Connor Hellebuyck, but the former could have some value in DFS when he starts given his solid numbers this year.