Brossoit will be between the pipes versus Ottawa on the road Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit will make his season debut taking the second game of the team's back-to-back. With Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in front of him on the depth chart, the 27-year-old Brossoit shouldn't expect to see too many starts outside of back-to-backs this year, which could see him face Edmonton on Sunday.