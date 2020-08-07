Scheifele (leg) apparently didn't suffer a significant injury, as coach Paul Maurice told reporters, "We don't think there's any Achilles damage," Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Scheifele still needs to undergo additional testing, however, early indications are he avoid tearing his Achilles. As long as there isn't any significant damage, the world-class center figures to be ready to go for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Considering he topped the 70-point mark in each of the previous two campaigns, season-long fantasy players should be looking at Scheifele early in their drafts.