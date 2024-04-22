Appleton logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Appleton has gone 11 games without a goal, but he has four helpers over his last five contests. The 28-year-old forward had a hand in Adam Lowry's second tally in Game 1. Appleton enjoyed a healthy campaign in 2023-24, leading to him producing a career-high 36 points with 122 shots on net, 107 hits and a plus-16 rating over 82 appearances. He's a fixture on the Jets' third line, so his offense is likely to be occasional rather than frequent in the postseason.