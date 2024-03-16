Appleton netted a power-play goal in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Appleton's power-play tally rounded out the scoring Friday as the Jets made it look easy in this home contest. However, we can consider the Appleton goal to be rather clutch for DFS players who took a chance on him, as there were only two games on Friday's slate, with the other matchup being a Kings' 5-0 shutout to the detriment of the Blackhawks. It's probably worth turning your attention to Appleton, who is a versatile third-line forward. He also has two goals and five assists through eight March contests.