Appleton scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Appleton broke a scoreless tie 4:43 into the second period, burying a long rebound off Stuart Skinner to put Winnipeg up 1-0. It's the fourth goal in eight games for Appleton, who's up to nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last 13 contests. The 28-year-old center is up to 14 goals and 33 points, both career highs, through 72 games in a bottom-six role this season.