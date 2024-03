Appleton produced an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Appleton has four helpers over his last three games, but he's gone eight contests without a goal. The 28-year-old forward is up to 28 points, 90 shots on net, 84 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 62 outings overall. He's enjoyed a career year, but the addition of Tyler Toffoli at the trade deadline could eventually lead to Appleton slipping down in the lineup.