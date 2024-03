Applegate put up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Applegate was a distributor on the night. He provided back-to-back primary assists late in the second period and early in the third frame to help give the Jets a lead that they would ultimately not hold on to. The 28-year-old center finished with a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in 15:16 of ice time. While Applegate is now on a modest two-game point streak, prior to these recent outings he had not provided a point since Feb 20.