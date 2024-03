Appleton posted an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Appleton set up Neal Pionk's first-period tally. This was Appleton's fifth helper over the last five games, and he's come up empty only in the one game where the Jets didn't score in that span. The third-liner has 29 points, 96 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-14 rating over 64 appearances in a season where he's been able to stay on the ice without a long-term injury.