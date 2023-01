Per coach Rick Bowness, Appleton (wrist) likely won't return until after the All-Star break, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Bowness wouldn't rule out the possibility of Appleton returning before the break, but he also noted it's more likely that the 27-year-old forward will be sidelined until after the All-Star festivities come to a close. Appleton's picked up six points through 14 games this season.