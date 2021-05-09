Appleton scored his 10th goal of the season and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa. He also had a pair of hits.

Appleton got the Jets on the board 55 seconds into the middle period, burying a Mark Scheifele centering feed to make it a 2-1 game. The goal snapped Appleton's personal 17-game drought that began in late March. The third-year forward has established new career highs in points (23), goals (10), assists (13), plus/minus rating (plus-10), shots on goal (81) and shooting percentage (12.3).