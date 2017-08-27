Jets' Matt Hendricks: Signs one-year pact
Hendricks signed a one-year contract worth $700,000 on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Hendricks, 36, is headed into his 10th consecutive NHL-only season. The veteran winger is known for his keen leadership, which figures to be helpful for a Jets team that boasts one of the youngest lineups in the league. He finished last season with four goals and three assists in 42 games, and he was often the favorite to be a healthy scratch. Hendricks figures to see around 60 games this season, and there's not much foreseeable fantasy value.
