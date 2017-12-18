Jets' Michael Hutchinson: AHL Player of the Week

Hutchinson was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday.

Hutchinson earned this distinction after putting together a pair of one-goal performances versus AHL Toronto. After logging 28 games for the Jets last season, the 27-year-old has yet to get a look in the NHL this year after the team signed veteran Steve Mason in the offseason. The Ontario native will be a free agent after the 2017-18 campaign and it's hard to imagine he will want to stick with Winnipeg as the third netminder on the depth chart.