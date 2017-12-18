Jets' Michael Hutchinson: AHL Player of the Week

Hutchinson was named the AHL Player of the Week on Monday.

Hutchinson earned this distinction after putting together a pair of one-goal performances versus AHL Toronto. After logging 28 games for the Jets last season, the 27-year-old has yet to get a look in the NHL this year after the team signed veteran Steve Mason in the offseason. The Ontario native will be a free agent after the 2017-18 campaign and it's hard to imagine he will want to stick with Winnipeg as the third netminder on the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories