Pionk tallied a power-play goal on two shots and dished five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Pionk gave the Jets a short-lived 3-2 lead at 15:33 of the second period. The defenseman has a career-high 32 points (18 on the power play) to go with 107 shots on goal and 127 hits. He's averaged 23:19 per game this season, an increase of 2:09 per game last year with the Rangers. At his current pace, the 24-year-old could challenge for the 50-point plateau.