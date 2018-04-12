Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Clutch assist in playoff-opening win

Ehlers managed an even-strength assist in Wednesday's Game 1 playoff win over the visiting Wild.

Ehlers' game-winning apple to Joe Morrow salvaged his fantasy night, as the former came up empty on three shots attempts. However, Ehlers set 231 shots on goal during the regular season (third most on the team) so there should be plenty of opportunities for him to beat Devan Dubnyk in these conference quarterfinals.