Ehlers scored a goal on three shots, provided a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Ehlers put the Jets ahead 2-1 in the first period and added a helper on Tyler Toffoli's tally in the second that was the game-winner. With four goals and seven assists over his last 11 contests, Ehlers is finally finding a groove in a top-six role. He's at 56 points -- his most in the last four years -- with 217 shots on net and a plus-27 rating over 76 appearances this season. He's still got enough time to secure his first 60-point campaign since 2017-18.