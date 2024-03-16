Ehlers notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

The 28-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Nate Schmidt in the second period and Dylan DeMelo in the third. It's Ehlers's first multi-point performance since Feb. 27, but he's been getting on the scoresheet consistently of late, collecting three goals and 11 points over the last 13 contests. He's one goal short of reaching 20 for the seventh time, and three points shy of his fifth career 50-point campaign.