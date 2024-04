Ehlers produced an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Ehlers' helper was his first point in three playoff contests. The winger has added nine shots on net with a minus-2 rating so far. He saw just 12:57 of ice time Friday, which suggests he could be at risk of dropping in the lineup if the Jets continue to lag behind the Avalanche in the series.