Ehlers tallied a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ehlers extended Winnipeg's lead to 2-0 early in the second period, beating Elvis Merzlikins from the slot for his 20th goal of the year, before adding an assist on Tyler Toffoli's tally later in the frame. The 28-year-old Ehlers now has two goals and six points in his last six contests. He's up to 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) through 67 games this season.