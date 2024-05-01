Ehlers logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Ehlers was limited to two assists, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating over five playoff appearances. It's a sharp decline from his 61-point regular season. Next year is a contract year for the winger, but it's still unclear where he might best fit in the Jets' lineup, as he often shuffled around anywhere between the first and third lines in 2023-24 while averaging 15:52 of ice time per game.