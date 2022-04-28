Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

Ehlers gave the Jets a 2-0 second-period lead by lighting the lamp for the second time in as many games and eighth in the last 12. He added a helper on Blake Wheeler's tally later in the middle frame. Despite being limited to 60 appearances this season, Ehlers is just one goal shy of his career-high 29 with two games to play.