Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.
Ehlers gave the Jets a 2-0 second-period lead by lighting the lamp for the second time in as many games and eighth in the last 12. He added a helper on Blake Wheeler's tally later in the middle frame. Despite being limited to 60 appearances this season, Ehlers is just one goal shy of his career-high 29 with two games to play.
