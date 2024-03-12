Ehlers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Ehlers has nine points over his last 11 games, though just two of those points have been in the last five contests. The winger remains in a top-line role with 45 points through 64 outings overall. He's added 182 shots on net and a plus-21 rating. The addition of Tyler Toffoli at the trade deadline gives the Jets more options with their top six, but for now it looks like Toffoli will be on the second line and Ehlers will remain alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele.