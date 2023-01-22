Ehlers scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-1 win over the Senators on Saturday.
He opened the scoring on a first-period power play when he took a cross-slot seam pass from Josh Morrissey and beat a sprawling Anton Forsberg. Ehlers has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in nine games since returning from missing 36 games following sports hernia surgery in November. He has been held without a point just twice in that span.
