Jets' Patrik Laine: At risk of staying on fourth line Saturday
Laine could stick on the fourth line to start Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports, relaying information from Jets coach Paul Maurice.
Laine is mired in a four-game point drought and he's minus-2 over that span. The 20-year-old phenom looked frustrated in Friday night's road game against the Red Wings, especially when he was blanked on a pair of power-play chances between the second and third frames, but then again, it will be difficult for Laine to snap out of his funk as long as he's removed from the scoring line. Still, unless you're absolutely stacked at the forward position, Laine should be started through thick and thin.
