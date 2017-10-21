Jets' Patrik Laine: Posts pair of goals in victory
Laine scored a pair of goals and eight shots in a, 4-3, victory against the Wild on Friday.
A season after placing second in the Calder Trophy voting, Laine is off to another hot start. After Friday, he has four goals and six points with 24 shots in seven games. It's still a small sample size, but he's on pace for nearly 50 more shots than last season and yet his shooting percentage is within 1.0 percent of his stellar 17.6 percent from 2016-17. Laine could be in for a very special season.
