Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores for fifth straight game

Laine scored for the fifth consecutive game and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

That's five straight games with a goal for the Finnish sniper, whose recent scoring slump is now an afterthought. Laine has 12 points in 16 games and is really starting to heat up in the goal-scoring department. The top line has been electric for the Jets lately and Laine plays with top scorers Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele on the first power-play unit, so take full advantage. The 19-year-old's lethal shot has led to nine goals (five power-play markers) on the season and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Get him in your lineup.