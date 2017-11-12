Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores for fifth straight game
Laine scored for the fifth consecutive game and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
That's five straight games with a goal for the Finnish sniper, whose recent scoring slump is now an afterthought. Laine has 12 points in 16 games and is really starting to heat up in the goal-scoring department. The top line has been electric for the Jets lately and Laine plays with top scorers Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele on the first power-play unit, so take full advantage. The 19-year-old's lethal shot has led to nine goals (five power-play markers) on the season and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Snaps four-game scoring drought•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Posts pair of goals in victory•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Tallies goal against Vancouver•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Snags power-play goal•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Finalist for Calder Trophy•
-
Jets' Patrik Laine: Will sit out World Championship•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...