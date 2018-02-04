Jets' Patrik Laine: Six goals in last 10 games
Laine notched the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
Laine now has 24 snipes in 53 games, including six in his last 10 games. He scored the goal from his office -- the circle on his off-wing, just like Steven Stamkos and Alexander Ovechkin. At this point, Laine is on pace to repeat his 36-goal, 64-point success from 2016-17.
