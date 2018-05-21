Jets' Patrik Laine: Struggles in Western Conference finals

Laine managed a mere two points in the five-game Western Conference finals.

Through the opening two rounds of the playoffs, Laine seemed unstoppable with 10 points in 12 contests, including four scored with the man advantage. However, the Golden Knights were able bottle up the talented Finn by limiting his time and space, which resulted in a disappointing two-goal performance. Still, it was a banner year for the youngster, as he played in all 82 games and set career highs in goals (44), points (70) and shots (241). Given his elite scoring touch, the sniper should have little problem reaching similar production levels during the 2018-19 campaign.