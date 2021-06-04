Stastny (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 2 clash with Montreal, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Stastny was sidelined for Game 1 due to his undisclosed injury but will be much needed to bolster the center depth heading into Friday's contest now that Mark Scheifele (suspension) is unavailable. The 35-year-old Stastny figure to retake his second-line center spot if cleared to play while Pierre-Luc Dubois is elevated to the first group alongside Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor.