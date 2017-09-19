Jets' Steve Mason: In goal Wednesday
Mason will be between the pipes against Edmonton on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
This will be Mason's first crack at stealing the No. 1 job out from under Connor Hellebuyck. While the 24-year-old Hellebuyck might have the inside track, he has also underperformed expectations, which could open the door for Mason. A strong camp from the former Flyer would certainly complicate matters for coach Paul Maurice.
