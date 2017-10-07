Jets' Steve Mason: Pitted against Flames on Saturday
Mason was the first goalie off the ice Saturday morning, which renders him the starter for the evening's road contest against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The former Flyer was yanked in his Jets debut Wednesday, having allowed five goals on 20 shots in slightly over two periods of time. However, alternate puck stopper Connor Hellebuyck experienced his own struggles, letting the puck travel past him twice on 11 shots in relief. If you're playing in daily formats and prefer to avoid Mason, there will be a wealth of alternatives for your choosing -- after all, 15 games are showing up on this bulky slate.
