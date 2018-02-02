Play

Kings' Alec Martinez: Absent from practice

Martinez (lower body) missed Friday's practice, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Martinez left Thursday's game against the Predators and didn't return after suffering this injury, so it isn't a massive surprise that he would at least take a maintenance day Friday. With a game against Arizona on Saturday, more updates should be available on Martinez' status after morning skate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories