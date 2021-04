Iafallo signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Kings on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Iafallo likely would've been traded if he didn't agree to this contract. The 27-year-old will be a key part of the Kings' core as it nears an inflection point in the rebuilding process. The 27-year-old has collected 11 goals and 14 assists through 39 games this season. He should continue skating on the top line for the rest of the season.