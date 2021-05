Iafallo scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Iafallo's game-tying goal at 7:35 of the third period forced overtime, but Justin Faulk tallied for the Blues in the extra session. The 27-year-old Iafallo is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 115 shots on net and 37 blocked shots in 53 outings. He's reached the 30-point mark in three straight seasons as a reliable top-six option for the Kings.