Kings' Alex Iafallo: Productive in loss
Iafallo scored his 13th goal of the season on four shots in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.
Iafallo has goals in consecutive games. He also delivered two hits in the contest. Iafallo averages just under two shots a game and has recorded five of his 26 points on the power play, making him worth a look in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Matches career high for points•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Pots goal in win•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Hits scoresheet in six straight•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Sets up goal against Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...