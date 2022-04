Iafallo scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Iafallo gave the Kings a little extra insurance to close out this win. He snapped a three-game point drought with the late tally. The 28-year-old is up to 17 goals, matching his career high, with 20 helpers, 213 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 78 appearances.